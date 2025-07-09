Gaza's Medical Frontline: A Battle Beyond Borders

The tragic death of Dr. Marwan al-Sultan in an Israeli airstrike underscores the severe challenges facing Gaza's healthcare system, already strained by years of conflict. As one of the two cardiologists in the region, his loss represents a significant blow to the community, leaving a gap hard to fill.

The ongoing conflict has claimed the lives of many healthcare professionals, compounding the crisis in Gaza's hospitals, which are struggling with a shortage of medical supplies and staff. Al-Sultan, admired for his commitment, refused to leave his post even under siege, advocating for better protection of medical workers.

As the region grapples with overwhelming medical needs, the focus shifts to training a new generation of doctors. Al-Sultan's legacy continues with his son, a medical student, hoping to follow in his father's footsteps. Despite adversity, Gaza's medical community remains resilient, determined to serve amidst the turmoil.

(With inputs from agencies.)