Left Menu

Gaza's Medical Frontline: A Battle Beyond Borders

Dr. Marwan al-Sultan, a respected Gaza cardiologist, was killed in an Israeli airstrike. His death highlights a growing crisis in Gaza's health system, already strained by ongoing conflict. With a shortage of specialists, the territory faces severe challenges in providing urgent medical care amidst persistent warfare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerseydale | Updated: 09-07-2025 11:35 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 11:35 IST
Gaza's Medical Frontline: A Battle Beyond Borders
doctor

The tragic death of Dr. Marwan al-Sultan in an Israeli airstrike underscores the severe challenges facing Gaza's healthcare system, already strained by years of conflict. As one of the two cardiologists in the region, his loss represents a significant blow to the community, leaving a gap hard to fill.

The ongoing conflict has claimed the lives of many healthcare professionals, compounding the crisis in Gaza's hospitals, which are struggling with a shortage of medical supplies and staff. Al-Sultan, admired for his commitment, refused to leave his post even under siege, advocating for better protection of medical workers.

As the region grapples with overwhelming medical needs, the focus shifts to training a new generation of doctors. Al-Sultan's legacy continues with his son, a medical student, hoping to follow in his father's footsteps. Despite adversity, Gaza's medical community remains resilient, determined to serve amidst the turmoil.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

 Global
2
Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

 Global
3
Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

 United States
4
Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Artificial General Intelligence Could Reshape Global Power and Trigger New Rivalries

From Carbon Growth to Reduction: U.S. Public Spending’s Emissions Transformation

The World Bank's Call for Open Markets to Protect Food Systems in a Warmer World

Trade’s Emissions Paradox: How Global Commerce Cuts CO₂ but Raises Air Pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025