India Amplifies TB Eradication Efforts with Expanded Diagnostics and Grassroots Achievements

India is intensifying its fight against tuberculosis by procuring more X-ray machines to enhance screenings. Efforts include declaring over 46,000 panchayats TB-free and recording a decrease in TB incidence and mortality rates. The National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme leverages innovative policies and diagnostics to tackle this public health challenge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2025 15:30 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 15:30 IST
In a bid to eradicate tuberculosis, the Union Health Ministry of India plans to acquire 1,500 additional handheld X-ray machines to boost early detection and screenings. According to official reports, 500 of these portable devices are already in use across the nation, aiding in the fight against the disease.

The government's expanded efforts have declared over 46,000 gram panchayats as TB-free, with Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh leading the count. Uttarakhand stands out among smaller states for significantly reducing TB incidence. These strides require meeting specific criteria such as high sputum collection, robust patient treatment success rates, and nutritional support.

Under the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme, India's ambitious goal of eradicating TB by 2025 progresses with record-high case reporting, improved diagnostics, and patient-centric strategies. These initiatives aim to lower TB incidence rates, bolster prevention efforts, and provide comprehensive care. With 26.07 lakh cases reported in 2024, notable reductions in TB cases and deaths underscore the urgency of these health efforts.

