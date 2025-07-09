Left Menu

Pope Leo Meets Ukrainian President: Second Encounter in Italy

Pope Leo is meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in their second in-person encounter since Leo became the head of the global Catholic Church. Zelenskiy is in Italy for an international aid conference on Ukraine and will travel to Castel Gandolfo to meet the Pope.

Pope Leo

Pope Leo is poised to host Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in what will mark their second face-to-face meeting since Leo's election as the head of the Catholic Church on May 8. The Vatican confirmed that the meeting will take place on Wednesday.

President Zelenskiy's visit to Italy coincides with his participation in a significant international aid conference dedicated to Ukraine, scheduled for July 10-11.

The anticipated talks will unfold in the quaint town of Castel Gandolfo, approximately an hour from Rome, where Pope Leo is currently enjoying a two-week vacation.

