Pope Leo Meets Ukrainian President: Second Encounter in Italy

Pope Leo is poised to host Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in what will mark their second face-to-face meeting since Leo's election as the head of the Catholic Church on May 8. The Vatican confirmed that the meeting will take place on Wednesday.

President Zelenskiy's visit to Italy coincides with his participation in a significant international aid conference dedicated to Ukraine, scheduled for July 10-11.

The anticipated talks will unfold in the quaint town of Castel Gandolfo, approximately an hour from Rome, where Pope Leo is currently enjoying a two-week vacation.

(With inputs from agencies.)