Max Healthcare and Aston University Forge Global Health Research Alliance
Max Healthcare has partnered with Aston University to enhance academic and research cooperation in healthcare. The collaboration focuses on developing networks for knowledge sharing among professionals, joint training, and organizing symposia. The partnership aims to advance clinical research and innovation for improved global healthcare delivery.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2025 15:56 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 15:56 IST
Max Healthcare announced a strategic partnership with Aston University, UK, on Wednesday to advance academic and research cooperation in healthcare and medical sciences.
The collaboration features a Memorandum of Understanding aimed at developing networks for knowledge sharing and communication among scientists, clinicians, and industry professionals.
The partnership seeks to foster joint training, fellowships, and joint research symposia, ultimately enhancing clinical research capabilities and contributing to global healthcare improvement.
