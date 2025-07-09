Bayer's Breakthrough: New Drug Offers Relief for Breast Cancer Survivors Battling Hot Flashes

Bayer's new non-hormonal drug, elinzanetant, shows encouraging results in reducing vasomotor symptoms among breast cancer survivors undergoing hormone-suppressing therapy. The findings, published in The New England Journal of Medicine, underline a significant decrease in moderate-to-severe hot flashes for over 70% of participants using the drug.

The trial, involving 474 patients, revealed that elinzanetant not only alleviated hot flashes but also improved sleep and menopausal quality of life within 12 weeks. Dr. Fatima Cardoso emphasized that treating these symptoms is crucial to ensuring adherence to cancer medication, as discomfort often leads patients to discontinue treatment prematurely.

As Bayer awaits regulatory approval from the FDA and EMA, the research reiterates the need for effective management of treatment-related symptoms to enhance survival rates among breast cancer patients.