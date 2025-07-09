Left Menu

Bayer's Breakthrough: New Drug Offers Relief for Breast Cancer Survivors Battling Hot Flashes

An experimental drug by Bayer, elinzanetant, shows promise in alleviating hot flashes and night sweats in breast cancer survivors undergoing hormone-suppressing therapy. The drug is part of a new class called neurokinin receptor antagonists, which target brain mechanisms causing these symptoms. The study highlights its potential in improving quality of life.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2025 16:32 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 16:32 IST
Bayer's Breakthrough: New Drug Offers Relief for Breast Cancer Survivors Battling Hot Flashes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Bayer's new non-hormonal drug, elinzanetant, shows encouraging results in reducing vasomotor symptoms among breast cancer survivors undergoing hormone-suppressing therapy. The findings, published in The New England Journal of Medicine, underline a significant decrease in moderate-to-severe hot flashes for over 70% of participants using the drug.

The trial, involving 474 patients, revealed that elinzanetant not only alleviated hot flashes but also improved sleep and menopausal quality of life within 12 weeks. Dr. Fatima Cardoso emphasized that treating these symptoms is crucial to ensuring adherence to cancer medication, as discomfort often leads patients to discontinue treatment prematurely.

As Bayer awaits regulatory approval from the FDA and EMA, the research reiterates the need for effective management of treatment-related symptoms to enhance survival rates among breast cancer patients.

TRENDING

1
South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

 Global
2
Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

 Global
3
Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

 United States
4
Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Artificial General Intelligence Could Reshape Global Power and Trigger New Rivalries

From Carbon Growth to Reduction: U.S. Public Spending’s Emissions Transformation

The World Bank's Call for Open Markets to Protect Food Systems in a Warmer World

Trade’s Emissions Paradox: How Global Commerce Cuts CO₂ but Raises Air Pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025