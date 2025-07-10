Global Health Updates: From Bird Flu Trade Bans to AI Surgical Robots

An alarming outbreak of bird flu in Brazil, identified as the world's leading chicken exporter, has led numerous countries to impose trade restrictions, aiming to prevent the virus's spread. After being virus-free in commercial flocks for 28 days, Brazil is hopeful for the reversal of import bans.

Meanwhile, a Bayer-developed experimental drug offers relief from menopause-like symptoms in breast cancer patients undergoing hormone-suppressing therapy. This non-hormonal treatment could alleviate intense symptoms experienced by a significant majority of patients.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced potential tariffs on pharmaceutical imports, hinting at rates reaching 200%. This move, alongside proposed semiconductor tariffs, could reshape the U.S. pharmaceutical sector significantly.

In health-tech advancements, an AI-guided robot showcased its ability to autonomously perform specific phases of gallbladder surgeries, marking progress toward fully automated medical procedures.

European scientists have estimated that the recent heatwave across 12 European cities resulted in approximately 2,300 deaths, highlighting the severe impact of climate change.

Denmark's Novo Nordisk is seeking approval for a higher dose of its obesity treatment, Wegovy, from the European Medicines Agency, following successful trial results.

The U.S. Department of Justice is probing UnitedHealth Group's Medicare billing as part of a broader inquiry into potential irregularities.

Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan announced the sale of its majority stake in India's Sahyadri Hospitals Group to Manipal Hospitals, signaling shifts in the healthcare investment landscape.

Gaza's Al Shifa Hospital, the largest in the region, faces an imminent crisis due to fuel shortages, threatening to disrupt services amidst ongoing military operations.

