Sri Lanka's Garment Industry Faces Turbulence Amid U.S. Tariff Increases

The Sri Lankan garment industry is under duress following a 30% tariff imposed by the U.S., a critical export destination accounting for 40% of its apparel exports. The imposed rate surpasses that of Vietnam, a major competitor, leading to concerns about losing market share.

President Donald Trump's recent letter to Sri Lanka's leader underscores the challenge, placing Sri Lanka's apparel exports in a competitive bind against countries like Vietnam and Bangladesh, with the latter facing a slightly higher tariff rate. The Sri Lankan government remains in talks with Washington to negotiate a reduction.

Applications are closely monitoring the situation as India's potential impact looms. The country's Central Bank Governor noted it's premature to assess the economic repercussions, despite assurances from the IMF of a positive outlook. The strategic focus remains on diplomacy to offset adverse outcomes.

