Urgent Action Needed: 18 Million More Women at Risk of Anaemia by 2030
Health experts warn that by 2030, an additional 18 million girls and women may suffer from anaemia if decisive action isn’t taken. This condition already affects 259 million people globally and poses significant health and equity challenges in South Asia. Regional efforts aim to address this critical issue.
- Country:
- Sri Lanka
Health experts are sounding the alarm: A staggering 18 million more girls and women could develop anaemia by 2030 without immediate intervention, adding to the already significant burden of 259 million sufferers worldwide, according to the World Health Organisation.
In South Asia, identified as a persistent hotspot for anaemia, the UN health agency is calling for urgent and unified action from governments across the region. A regional conference in Colombo, hosted by Sri Lanka alongside SAARC, UNICEF, WHO, and other partners, aims to forge a shared framework to combat this challenge.
The condition, characterized by a lack of sufficient healthy red blood cells, results in weakness, fatigue, and increased susceptibility to illness. Sanjay Wijesekera of UNICEF and Saima Wazed of WHO stress that addressing anaemia is crucial not only for health but also for the socio-economic well-being of women and girls in the region, as it costs South Asia $32.5 billion annually.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- anaemia
- health
- South Asia
- WHO
- UNICEF
- women
- inequality
- Sri Lanka
- SAARC
- public health
ALSO READ
Nike's Bold Gamble: Faith Kipyegon's Race to Rekindle Women’s Interest
Yalem Taga Burang Appointed Chairperson of Arunachal Pradesh Women Commission
Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA
World Bank Backs $150M Program to Boost Women’s Employment in Tamil Nadu
World Bank's $150 Million Boost to Empower Tamil Nadu Women