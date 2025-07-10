Urgent Action Needed: 18 Million More Women at Risk of Anaemia by 2030

Health experts are sounding the alarm: A staggering 18 million more girls and women could develop anaemia by 2030 without immediate intervention, adding to the already significant burden of 259 million sufferers worldwide, according to the World Health Organisation.

In South Asia, identified as a persistent hotspot for anaemia, the UN health agency is calling for urgent and unified action from governments across the region. A regional conference in Colombo, hosted by Sri Lanka alongside SAARC, UNICEF, WHO, and other partners, aims to forge a shared framework to combat this challenge.

The condition, characterized by a lack of sufficient healthy red blood cells, results in weakness, fatigue, and increased susceptibility to illness. Sanjay Wijesekera of UNICEF and Saima Wazed of WHO stress that addressing anaemia is crucial not only for health but also for the socio-economic well-being of women and girls in the region, as it costs South Asia $32.5 billion annually.

