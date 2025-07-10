Left Menu

Urgent Action Needed: 18 Million More Women at Risk of Anaemia by 2030

Health experts warn that by 2030, an additional 18 million girls and women may suffer from anaemia if decisive action isn’t taken. This condition already affects 259 million people globally and poses significant health and equity challenges in South Asia. Regional efforts aim to address this critical issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 10-07-2025 17:06 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 17:06 IST
Urgent Action Needed: 18 Million More Women at Risk of Anaemia by 2030
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Health experts are sounding the alarm: A staggering 18 million more girls and women could develop anaemia by 2030 without immediate intervention, adding to the already significant burden of 259 million sufferers worldwide, according to the World Health Organisation.

In South Asia, identified as a persistent hotspot for anaemia, the UN health agency is calling for urgent and unified action from governments across the region. A regional conference in Colombo, hosted by Sri Lanka alongside SAARC, UNICEF, WHO, and other partners, aims to forge a shared framework to combat this challenge.

The condition, characterized by a lack of sufficient healthy red blood cells, results in weakness, fatigue, and increased susceptibility to illness. Sanjay Wijesekera of UNICEF and Saima Wazed of WHO stress that addressing anaemia is crucial not only for health but also for the socio-economic well-being of women and girls in the region, as it costs South Asia $32.5 billion annually.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Transformation as a Catalyst for Women's Economic Equality in the Mashreq

Mainstreaming Gender in Bangladesh’s Disaster Risk and Climate Adaptation Policies

Resilient but Exposed: Why Pacific Women Need Inclusive and Affordable Insurance

Clean Energy, Shared Future: Aligning Renewables with Equity and Development Goals

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025