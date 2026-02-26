EU Supports Access to Safe Abortions for Women in Restrictive Nations

The European Commission has taken a decisive stance to support women from countries with restrictive abortion laws by allowing member states to utilize an existing social fund. This move is in response to the growing demand from the 'My Voice, My Choice' campaign, which seeks to ensure women's access to safe abortions across the European Union.

While the Commission has not agreed to establish a new fund specifically for this cause, it has encouraged member countries to reallocate resources to facilitate voluntary access to abortion services. This could significantly assist women from countries like Malta and Poland, where abortions face near-total bans, and others like Italy and Croatia, where access is challenging.

The proposal aims to address the growing concerns around women's reproductive rights in the EU, ensuring that all women have the freedom to make choices about their own bodies irrespective of their country's legislation.