VP Radhakrishnan Lauds Women Achievers at Kashmir Convocation

The Vice-President of India, Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan, on Friday addressed the 21st Convocation Ceremony of the University of Kashmir in Srinagar — his first official visit to the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir since assuming office.

Delivering a wide-ranging address focused on youth empowerment, innovation, national integration and social responsibility, the Vice-President congratulated graduating students and underscored the transformative role of universities in shaping character, not just careers.

A University with a Rising Global Footprint

Established in 1948, the University of Kashmir has steadily expanded its academic and research presence. The Vice-President praised the institution’s NAAC A++ accreditation and its 34th rank in the NIRF University category, calling it a reflection of sustained academic excellence.

He also highlighted the University’s strong research output — with over 7,700 research publications since 2019 — and its pioneering initiatives such as the National Himalayan Ice-Core Laboratory, which contributes to climate science and glaciology research of global relevance.

“While universities may be known for their infrastructure and rankings, their true legacy lies in the character and contributions of their graduates,” he said.

Women at the Forefront of Achievement

One of the defining themes of the ceremony was women’s leadership and academic excellence. The Vice-President expressed particular happiness that:

The Minister for Higher Education in Jammu & Kashmir is a woman

The Vice-Chancellor of the University is a woman

A majority of gold medal recipients were women

Describing it as a “powerful reflection of women’s empowerment,” he said the moment symbolised the changing social landscape of Jammu & Kashmir and the growing participation of women in leadership and scholarship.

Youth in a Rapidly Changing World

Addressing the graduating class, the Vice-President reminded students that they are entering a world defined by rapid technological shifts and global uncertainties.

“Change is the only constant,” he observed, urging students to continuously upgrade their skills, embrace innovation and remain adaptable.

Emphasising India’s growing stature as a technology innovator, he encouraged graduates to focus on Swadeshi innovation aligned with national priorities and contribute to the long-term vision of Viksit Bharat@2047 — a developed India by the centenary of Independence.

Development and Opportunity in J&K

Highlighting infrastructure growth in the region under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the Vice-President pointed to the expansion of Srinagar International Airport and landmark projects such as the Chenab Rail Bridge — one of the highest railway bridges in the world — as symbols of connectivity, progress and opportunity.

He noted that such projects not only accelerate economic development but also strengthen social harmony and integration.

Expressing confidence in the leadership of the Lieutenant Governor and the Chief Minister, he said he hoped Srinagar would emerge as the cleanest city in the country under the Swachhta Survekshan rankings.

National Integration and Shared Identity

Recalling his tenure as Governor of Jharkhand, Shri Radhakrishnan shared that a delegation from Jammu & Kashmir had visited the state under the Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat initiative and was warmly received.

“In a democracy, respecting the sentiments of others is as important as respecting one’s own sentiments,” he said, stressing that such exchanges deepen understanding and national unity.

In his concluding remarks, the Vice-President urged youth to stay away from drugs and exercise responsibility on social media platforms. He reminded them that life beyond the classroom would test their patience, courage and character.

Ending his address with a message of unity and shared belonging, he said:

“Yah na mera Kashmir hai, na tumhara Kashmir hai — yah hum sabka Kashmir hai.”

The ceremony was attended by Lieutenant Governor and Chancellor Shri Manoj Sinha; Chief Minister and Pro-Chancellor Shri Omar Abdullah; Higher Education Minister Ms. Sakeena Masood Itoo; Vice-Chancellor Prof. Nilofer Khan; senior faculty members, dignitaries, parents and graduating students.