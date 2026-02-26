Left Menu

Empowering Women: Foot March for Yamuna's Revival

The Yamuna Sansad released a white paper emphasizing societal contributions to clean the Yamuna River. Led by hundreds of women volunteers, a 500-km foot march concluded to raise awareness. Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh announced rainwater conservation plans and expert consultations on pollution causes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-02-2026 22:03 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 22:03 IST
Uttar Pradesh Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh unveiled a white paper from Yamuna Sansad, highlighting the role of society in cleaning the Yamuna River.

In a show of dedication, hundreds of women volunteers completed a 500-km foot march to raise awareness about the river's plight, starting from Pachnada and concluding at Vasudev Ghat.

The government is committed to conserving rainwater along the Yamuna floodplains and will consult experts to tackle river pollution, underscoring the crucial societal role emphasized in the white paper.

