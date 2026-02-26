Empowering Women: Foot March for Yamuna's Revival

Uttar Pradesh Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh unveiled a white paper from Yamuna Sansad, highlighting the role of society in cleaning the Yamuna River.

In a show of dedication, hundreds of women volunteers completed a 500-km foot march to raise awareness about the river's plight, starting from Pachnada and concluding at Vasudev Ghat.

The government is committed to conserving rainwater along the Yamuna floodplains and will consult experts to tackle river pollution, underscoring the crucial societal role emphasized in the white paper.

(With inputs from agencies.)