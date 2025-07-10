A Global Setback: The Impacts of US Aid Withdrawal on AIDS Progress

For decades, American-led efforts in combating the AIDS epidemic achieved remarkable results, drastically reducing fatalities and ensuring life-saving medicines reached the world's most vulnerable populations.

However, in a sudden policy shift earlier this year, the United States ceased critical funding, creating a 'systemic shock' in the global fight against AIDS, as warned by UN officials.

Esto has the potential to reverse decades of progress, significantly increasing AIDS-related mortality and infection rates unless new funding sources are identified.

(With inputs from agencies.)