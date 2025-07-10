Left Menu

A Global Setback: The Impacts of US Aid Withdrawal on AIDS Progress

Years of significant US investment into AIDS programmes have greatly reduced mortality rates. However, the abrupt suspension of US aid has caused a transformative shock, threatening to undo decades of progress. Without renewed funding, there could be millions of additional AIDS-related deaths and infections globally.

For decades, American-led efforts in combating the AIDS epidemic achieved remarkable results, drastically reducing fatalities and ensuring life-saving medicines reached the world's most vulnerable populations.

However, in a sudden policy shift earlier this year, the United States ceased critical funding, creating a 'systemic shock' in the global fight against AIDS, as warned by UN officials.

Esto has the potential to reverse decades of progress, significantly increasing AIDS-related mortality and infection rates unless new funding sources are identified.

(With inputs from agencies.)

