Glenmark and AbbVie Join Forces for Cancer Treatment Breakthrough with ISB 2001

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd announced a pivotal deal through its subsidiary, Ichnos Glenmark Innovation, Inc, clinching a licensing agreement with AbbVie for the commercialization of its prime investigational drug, ISB 2001. The drug targets cancer and autoimmune diseases and leverages IGI's proprietary BEAT protein platform.

The agreement grants AbbVie exclusive global rights to develop, manufacture, and market ISB 2001 across major markets including North America, Europe, Japan, and Greater China. Meanwhile, Glenmark will spearhead the drug's development and commercialization across various emerging markets, aiming to broaden its reach in Asia, Latin America, the Russia/CIS region, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea.

IGI's leadership expressed optimism about the partnership's potential, with CEO Cyril Konto emphasizing the collaboration as a strategic move to enhance patient access to transformative multispecific therapeutic modalities. Glenmark officials, including Christoph Stoller, highlighted the addition of ISB 2001 as an important step forward in their oncology strategy, underlining its potential to significantly impact treatment landscapes in the developed and emerging markets alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)