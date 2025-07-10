Punjab Pioneers: Cashless Healthcare for All

The Punjab government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, has made a groundbreaking move to implement the 'Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna'. This initiative introduces cashless medical treatment valued up to Rs 10 lakh for every family in the state, available at both government and empanelled private hospitals.

Expected to roll out on October 2, the scheme aims to reach all residents, distributing health cards at Seva Kendras and online registration options. Currently, over 550 private hospitals participate, with projections of expanding to 1,000 facilities. The scheme elevates previous treatment caps from Rs 5 lakh, offering enhanced coverage.

Following the principle of 'Sarbat da Bhala', Punjab sets new standards as the first state to ensure free healthcare universally. This effort aligns with earlier initiatives like free education, electricity, and bus travel. In the 2025-26 budget, the Aam Aadmi Party government allocated Rs 778 crore, reinforcing their commitment to inclusive welfare.