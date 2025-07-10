Trump Administration Expands Scope of Immigration Benefit Restrictions

The Trump administration is intensifying its crackdown on immigration by broadening its interpretation of a law that blocks most immigrants in the U.S. from accessing federal public benefits. The updated policy now includes 13 additional categories, such as Head Start programs for low-income children, under the umbrella of restricted benefits.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced the policy shift on Thursday, overturning a guideline that has been in place for almost 30 years. Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. stated that this move is meant to prevent the diversion of American taxpayers' money to encourage illegal immigration, a stance in line with President Donald Trump's immigration measures.

While the administration claims its policies target illegal immigrants, the implications extend to permanent residents and legally present individuals. According to existing law, most immigrants are already excluded from federal 'public benefits' such as Medicaid, with some exceptions for permanent residents and those granted asylum. The revised policy is open to public comment for 30 days before implementation.

(With inputs from agencies.)