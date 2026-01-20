Left Menu

PM Modi's Stand Against Illegal Immigration and Urban Naxals

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted illegal immigration and urban Naxalism as key threats to India's security. He called for the identification and deportation of illegal immigrants and criticized political parties for shielding them. Modi underscored the need to counter urban Naxals through organizational strength and ideology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2026 17:24 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 17:24 IST
PM Modi's Stand Against Illegal Immigration and Urban Naxals
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed illegal immigration as a critical threat to national security on Tuesday, emphasizing the need to identify and deport these individuals. He spoke at the BJP headquarters following the election of Nitin Nabin as the party's national president.

Modi compared India's stance on illegal immigration with those of powerful nations often regarded as bastions of democracy, stating that such countries also deport illegal immigrants without facing scrutiny.

Additionally, Modi denounced political parties supporting illegal immigration for votebank politics and highlighted urban Naxals as another significant issue. He asserted that urban Naxals target individuals who speak favorably about him or the government, thereby undermining India's integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Akhilesh Yadav Accuses BJP of Undermining Democracy and Cultural Heritage

Akhilesh Yadav Accuses BJP of Undermining Democracy and Cultural Heritage

 India
2
India Bolsters Nepal's Election with Vital Support

India Bolsters Nepal's Election with Vital Support

 Nepal
3
Uncapped Talent Joins Wales Squad for 2026 Six Nations

Uncapped Talent Joins Wales Squad for 2026 Six Nations

 Global
4
UAE President's Pledge for Global Peace

UAE President's Pledge for Global Peace

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Risk Behind Stablecoins: What Happens When Digital Money Gets Big

WHO Report: How Walking and Cycling Can Help Fix Europe’s Growing Mental Health Crisis

Why Export Booms Raise Saving in Some Countries but Fuel Consumption in Others

Turkey’s Inflation Shift: How Sticky Services Prices Undermine Currency Stability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026