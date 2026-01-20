PM Modi's Stand Against Illegal Immigration and Urban Naxals

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed illegal immigration as a critical threat to national security on Tuesday, emphasizing the need to identify and deport these individuals. He spoke at the BJP headquarters following the election of Nitin Nabin as the party's national president.

Modi compared India's stance on illegal immigration with those of powerful nations often regarded as bastions of democracy, stating that such countries also deport illegal immigrants without facing scrutiny.

Additionally, Modi denounced political parties supporting illegal immigration for votebank politics and highlighted urban Naxals as another significant issue. He asserted that urban Naxals target individuals who speak favorably about him or the government, thereby undermining India's integrity.

