Karnataka Cracks Down on Drug and Food Safety Violations

Authorities in Karnataka have taken decisive action against drug and food safety violations, resulting in the suspension of 133 drug licenses and the cancellation of 20. This move follows a series of 2,544 inspections conducted by the Karnataka Food Safety and Drug Administration in June to ensure compliance with the Drugs and Cosmetics Act.

Drug-testing laboratories in key cities like Bengaluru, Hubballi, and Ballari analyzed 1,333 samples, with 41 declared as not meeting quality standards. Enforcement officers filed 81 court cases against offending firms, leading to the recall and seizure of substandard drugs worth over Rs 40 lakh.

The crackdown extended to food safety, where inspections at 1,557 street-food vendors across the state identified violations at 406 establishments, resulting in immediate fines. Authorities also conducted a special inspection drive across blood centers, issuing show-cause notices and compliance letters, reinforcing the state's commitment to maintaining high safety and quality standards.

