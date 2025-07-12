Left Menu

Karnataka Cracks Down on Drug and Food Safety Violations

In June, Karnataka's Food Safety and Drug Administration enforced strict measures against drug and food safety violations, suspending and canceling licenses following comprehensive inspections. Authorities tested drug samples, issued notices to blood centers, and inspected street-food vendors for compliance, resulting in fines and market recalls of substandard products.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 12-07-2025 00:23 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 00:23 IST
Karnataka Cracks Down on Drug and Food Safety Violations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in Karnataka have taken decisive action against drug and food safety violations, resulting in the suspension of 133 drug licenses and the cancellation of 20. This move follows a series of 2,544 inspections conducted by the Karnataka Food Safety and Drug Administration in June to ensure compliance with the Drugs and Cosmetics Act.

Drug-testing laboratories in key cities like Bengaluru, Hubballi, and Ballari analyzed 1,333 samples, with 41 declared as not meeting quality standards. Enforcement officers filed 81 court cases against offending firms, leading to the recall and seizure of substandard drugs worth over Rs 40 lakh.

The crackdown extended to food safety, where inspections at 1,557 street-food vendors across the state identified violations at 406 establishments, resulting in immediate fines. Authorities also conducted a special inspection drive across blood centers, issuing show-cause notices and compliance letters, reinforcing the state's commitment to maintaining high safety and quality standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

 Global
2
Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

 Global
3
FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025