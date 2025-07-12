India's AI and Ayush Systems Collaboration Lauded by WHO

The World Health Organization (WHO) has acknowledged India's groundbreaking efforts to incorporate Artificial Intelligence (AI) with its traditional medicine systems, especially Ayush. This endorsement comes in a newly released technical document titled 'Mapping the Application of Artificial Intelligence in Traditional Medicine'.

These advancements are underpinned by India's proposal to WHO, resulting in the organization's first roadmap for employing AI in traditional medicine. The Ayush ministry's statement emphasized India's dedication to leveraging AI for its Ayush systems, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'AI for All'.

The WHO report highlights India's AI innovations, such as Prakriti-based machine learning models and the Ayurgenomics project, where Ayurveda knowledge intersects with modern genomics. As a testament to its leadership, India is preserving its ancient medicinal wisdom while advancing into a realm of personalized global healthcare.

(With inputs from agencies.)