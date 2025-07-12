Arunachal's Health and Education Priorities: A Vision for Development

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu emphasized health and education as his government's top priorities during the inauguration of the Maternal and Child Health wing at Namsai District Hospital. He highlighted ongoing efforts to address manpower shortages and reiterated the state's commitment to enhancing healthcare and educational facilities.

Khandu revealed that over 1,000 positions have been created in the health department, with recruitment in progress. A new medical college, in collaboration with private partners, is planned for Namsai to provide high-quality education and healthcare services, which Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein is facilitating through discussions with top institutions.

The chief minister acknowledged existing challenges in staffing, particularly in remote areas, and shared plans for rationalized postings and targeted recruitments. He affirmed the government's focus on health and education, viewing them as essential to protecting and developing the state population.

(With inputs from agencies.)