Left Menu

Arunachal's Health and Education Priorities: A Vision for Development

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu emphasizes health and education as key priorities, highlighting manpower recruitment in the health sector. He announced a new medical college in Namsai under PPP mode and acknowledged persistent challenges in manpower gaps, especially in remote districts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Namsai | Updated: 12-07-2025 16:55 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 16:55 IST
Arunachal's Health and Education Priorities: A Vision for Development
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu emphasized health and education as his government's top priorities during the inauguration of the Maternal and Child Health wing at Namsai District Hospital. He highlighted ongoing efforts to address manpower shortages and reiterated the state's commitment to enhancing healthcare and educational facilities.

Khandu revealed that over 1,000 positions have been created in the health department, with recruitment in progress. A new medical college, in collaboration with private partners, is planned for Namsai to provide high-quality education and healthcare services, which Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein is facilitating through discussions with top institutions.

The chief minister acknowledged existing challenges in staffing, particularly in remote areas, and shared plans for rationalized postings and targeted recruitments. He affirmed the government's focus on health and education, viewing them as essential to protecting and developing the state population.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

 Global
2
Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

 Global
3
FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025