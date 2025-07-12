Drones in Defense: AFMS Revolutionizes Healthcare Delivery

The Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) is venturing into the use of drone technology to distribute medical supplies, including blood bags and medicines, in challenging terrains. Director General Surgeon Vice Admiral Arti Sarin revealed these developments at the AFMC commissioning ceremony in Pune.

With a focus on upgrading healthcare delivery, AFMS is eagerly adopting modern technologies such as telemedicine, AI, point-of-care devices, alongside drones. "We are actively considering drone technology for even medical evacuations in the future," said Vice Admiral Sarin, highlighting a pilot project aimed at inaccessible terrains.

In related news, astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla's involvement in the Axiom-4 mission to the International Space Station underscores AFMS's role in astronaut healthcare. The Institute of Aviation Medicine supports the mission's crew, with medical care being overseen in the US by a Group Captain stationed in Houston.

