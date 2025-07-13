Controversial Case Dropped: Utah Doctor Acquitted of Vaccine Fraud Charges
U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi has dropped the case against Utah doctor Michael Kirk Moore Jr., who was accused of falsifying COVID-19 vaccination certificates and destroying government-provided vaccines. The decision sparked controversy due to Moore's alleged actions and the political backdrop, with critics questioning Bondi's motivations.
- Country:
- United States
U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi made headlines on Saturday by dismissing the case against Utah doctor Michael Kirk Moore Jr. The doctor faced accusations of fabricating COVID-19 vaccine certificates and discarding over $28,000 worth of vaccines.
Bondi's decision has ignited debate, especially among vaccine skeptics who have been courted by the Trump administration. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. praised Moore's actions despite overwhelming scientific evidence supporting vaccine safety. Moore allegedly issued fake certifications from a plastic surgery center, even administering saline shots to minors as requested by their parents.
The outcome has political undertones, with U.S. lawmaker Marjorie Taylor Greene advocating for Moore, labeling him a 'hero.' This development arrives as Bondi faces scrutiny for firing senior Justice Department officials investigating Trump, leading to accusations of political bias within the department.
