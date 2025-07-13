Odisha Implements Emergency Response to Bird Flu Outbreak in Puri District

In response to a confirmed bird flu outbreak in Odisha's Puri district, the state government has initiated emergency procedures to contain the spread of the virus. Over 6,700 birds have been culled following the detection of the H5N1 avian influenza virus in samples from the village of Bada Ankula.

Authorities have taken stringent steps, including halting the movement of live birds in and out of the affected zone. The culling was carried out on Saturday and Sunday, adhering to the standard operating procedures set by the Centre, according to a senior official.

Chief District Veterinary Officer Sarat Kumar Behera stated that rapid response and health teams have been deployed to manage the situation. As a precaution, samples from five nearby villages are being tested. Fisheries and Animal Resources Development Minister Gokulananda Mallik has reviewed the containment measures in place to prevent further spread of the virus.