Urgent Care for Student's Life in AIIMS Bhubaneswar After Self-Immolation

A 20-year-old college student's health remains critical after self-immolation due to alleged sexual harassment in Odisha's Balasore. Undergoing dialysis at AIIMS Bhubaneswar, doctors continue intensive care. The alleged perpetrator, a teacher, has been arrested. Odisha's government is monitoring her condition and considering further medical support measures.

The grave condition of a 20-year-old college student, who set herself ablaze following an alleged sexual harassment incident, has prompted urgent medical intervention. AIIMS Bhubaneswar doctors initiated her dialysis, marking the start of renal replacement therapy to stabilize her frail health, a medical practitioner reported.

The second-year integrated B Ed student from Fakir Mohan College in Balasore resorted to this drastic step on Saturday, demanding accountability for the accused teacher's actions, who allegedly sexually assaulted and mentally tormented her. Following expert consultations from AIIMS Delhi, dialysis treatment was commenced, according to Dr. Sanjay Giri, Head of Burn and Plastic Surgery at AIIMS Bhubaneswar.

The patient exhibits a dangerously high heartbeat even under ventilator support, explained Dr. Giri. With her burns affecting 95% of her body, critical care support is ongoing. Meanwhile, heightened government attention and prospective airlift plans follow the student's precarious state, with a dedicated medical team watching round-the-clock.

