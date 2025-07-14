Bitcoin Breaks $120K: A Milestone Amidst Regulatory Shifts
Bitcoin soared past $120,000, driven by investor optimism about potential policy changes in cryptocurrency regulation. The U.S. House of Representatives is set to discuss new bills offering a regulatory framework that the digital asset industry has been eagerly anticipating.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2025 09:36 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 09:36 IST
Bitcoin's market surge continued as it crossed the $120,000 threshold on Monday, sparking significant interest amongst investors banking on imminent favorable policy decisions.
The U.S. House of Representatives is poised to debate a series of legislative proposals aimed at establishing a definitive regulatory landscape for the digital asset sector, a move supported by President Donald Trump.
Bitcoin's 29% rise this year has fueled a larger uptick in cryptocurrency markets, with Ether hitting a five-month peak amid these developments.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Maharashtra Language Policy Sparks Political Firestorm
Supreme Court Rulings Reshape Trump's Policy Landscape Amid Political Turmoil
Celebrating Compassion: Dalai Lama's 90th Birthday Brings Tibetan Culture and Modern Thought Together
Our policy is no talks with those who have arms in their hands: Amit Shah in Telangana.
Language Clash: Uddhav Thackeray Declares War on Maharashtra's Three-Language Policy