Bitcoin Breaks $120K: A Milestone Amidst Regulatory Shifts

Bitcoin's market surge continued as it crossed the $120,000 threshold on Monday, sparking significant interest amongst investors banking on imminent favorable policy decisions.

The U.S. House of Representatives is poised to debate a series of legislative proposals aimed at establishing a definitive regulatory landscape for the digital asset sector, a move supported by President Donald Trump.

Bitcoin's 29% rise this year has fueled a larger uptick in cryptocurrency markets, with Ether hitting a five-month peak amid these developments.