Abhijat Sheth Takes Helm as NMC Chairperson

Abhijat Sheth has been appointed as the new chairperson of the National Medical Commission, succeeding Dr B N Gangadhar. The Union Cabinet also appointed Dr M K Ramesh as president of the Medical Assessment Board. Dr Sheth currently heads the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2025 09:58 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 09:58 IST
In a significant move, the government has appointed Abhijat Sheth as the new chairperson of the National Medical Commission (NMC), succeeding Dr B N Gangadhar, who stepped down last October due to health concerns.

The Union Cabinet has also designated Dr M K Ramesh, former head of the Post Graduate Medical Education Board, as president of the Medical Assessment Board. These appointments were approved by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet.

Dr Sheth, who currently leads the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, will maintain his role as NEET-PG exams approach in August. Key positions across NMC's autonomous boards have remained vacant for the past nine months.

