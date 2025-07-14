Salty Water: The Hidden Health Risk in Remote Australian Communities

New research reveals that Australians, especially those in remote areas, may be consuming dangerously high levels of sodium through their drinking water. Excess sodium is a significant risk factor for hypertension and cardiovascular diseases, life-threatening conditions that are already prevalent.

The study reviewed drinking water standards across 197 countries, finding that most guidelines are based on palatability rather than health needs. In Australia, this issue is particularly acute in communities relying on naturally salty water sources, compounded by climate change and agricultural runoff.

Communities like Walgett, New South Wales, are struggling with these challenges, with current policies failing to ensure safe water access. This oversight worsens existing health disparities, urging a need for more stringent, health-based regulations aligned with global health advice.

(With inputs from agencies.)