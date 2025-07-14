Tariff Tensions: US Markets React to Trump's Latest Threats

In the latest market developments, U.S. stock index futures saw a downward trend early Monday as President Donald Trump announced fresh tariff threats impacting the European Union and Mexico. These moves come amid a pivotal week for the markets, with a slew of economic data and second-quarter earnings reports from major banks expected to influence future trends.

Trump's announcement outlined plans for a 30% tariff on most EU and Mexican imports, set to take effect on August 1, if a deal is not reached beforehand. The European Union responded by extending its suspension of countermeasures and called for a negotiated resolution. Analysts believe the market's muted reaction reflects an understanding that such threats are seen as a negotiating tactic.

As Wall Street approaches key reporting and data periods, investors are also eyeing potential shifts in Federal Reserve policy, with no immediate rate cuts expected in July but a 60% chance for September. Market watchers are attuned to ongoing tension between the White House and Fed, notably after Trump's economic adviser hinted at potential action against Fed Chair Jerome Powell.