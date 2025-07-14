Delhi Government Plans Major Upgrade for ICU Hospitals

Delhi is poised for a healthcare transformation as Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced ambitious plans to upgrade seven ICU hospitals, initially established during the COVID-19 pandemic, into super speciality institutions.

Addressing attendees at the inauguration of Yatharth Super Speciality Hospital in Model Town, Gupta outlined a vision to expand healthcare offerings. Each of the seven hospitals may specialize in critical areas such as cancer care, complicated childbirth, and kidney ailments.

She also called on private sector healthcare facilities to enrol in the Ayushman Bharat Yojana and emphasized the importance of discerning between the services offered by primary, secondary, and super speciality hospitals.

