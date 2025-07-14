Delhi Government Plans Major Upgrade for ICU Hospitals
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced plans to upgrade seven ICU hospitals, established during the COVID-19 pandemic, into super speciality hospitals. She highlighted specific care areas like cancer, complicated deliveries, and kidney ailments. Gupta urged private hospitals to join Ayushman Bharat Yojana.
- Country:
- India
Delhi is poised for a healthcare transformation as Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced ambitious plans to upgrade seven ICU hospitals, initially established during the COVID-19 pandemic, into super speciality institutions.
Addressing attendees at the inauguration of Yatharth Super Speciality Hospital in Model Town, Gupta outlined a vision to expand healthcare offerings. Each of the seven hospitals may specialize in critical areas such as cancer care, complicated childbirth, and kidney ailments.
She also called on private sector healthcare facilities to enrol in the Ayushman Bharat Yojana and emphasized the importance of discerning between the services offered by primary, secondary, and super speciality hospitals.
(With inputs from agencies.)
