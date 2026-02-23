Left Menu

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Condemns Bengal's Leadership, Predicts Political Change

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta criticized West Bengal's CM Mamata Banerjee, alleging mismanagement of central funds and failure to ensure women's safety. Gupta accused the TMC government of fostering terrorism and greed, predicting significant political shifts in upcoming elections as citizens demand change.

Updated: 23-02-2026 10:39 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 10:39 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a fierce critique of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta accused the TMC government of stalling development efforts despite substantial financial support from the Centre. Gupta emphasized that funds sent for the state's progress are not reaching the intended beneficiaries and raised doubts about the government's effectiveness.

Addressing a public gathering, Gupta denounced the state's leadership, suggesting that it's time for a political shift similar to what occurred in Delhi. She argued that while West Bengal's citizens are deprived of development, the administration faces allegations of corruption and inefficiency amid growing public dissatisfaction.

Gupta further criticized the TMC's track record on women's safety, underscoring the dire conditions for women in the state despite a female chief minister. As political tensions rise ahead of state elections, Gupta declared an end to Mamata Banerjee's reign of what she described as terrorism and hooliganism, forecasting inevitable change as citizens make their voices heard.

(With inputs from agencies.)

