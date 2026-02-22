Rekha Gupta Criticizes TMC's Alleged Policies and Urges Change in West Bengal
During the BJP's women's wing Nari Sankalp Yatra, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta criticized West Bengal's Mamata Banerjee for allegedly stalling the SIR exercise and mishandling women's safety. She accused the TMC government of letting infiltrators affect citizens' rights and alleged financial mismanagement in blocking central schemes.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta lashed out at her West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee for allegedly obstructing efforts to identify infiltrators during the Nari Sankalp Yatra in Kolkata.
Gupta accused the Trinamool Congress of pursuing appeasement policies that have reportedly compromised citizens' rights, women's safety, and access to essential services in the state.
Highlighting welfare scheme failures and alleged financial mismanagement, Gupta called for a change in governance, urging women to reclaim their rights and dignity in West Bengal.
