Himachal Pradesh Pushes for Enhanced Health Measures in Prisons

Himachal Pradesh State AIDS Control Committee Project Director Rajeev Kumar chaired a review meeting about health initiatives in prisons. The state is focusing on achieving 95-95-95 targets for HIV treatment and improving overall prisoner health. Emphasis was placed on testing and coordination between prison and health authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 14-07-2025 20:45 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 20:45 IST
Himachal Pradesh is taking significant steps to enhance health measures for its prison population. With Project Director Rajeev Kumar at the helm, the State AIDS Control Committee conducted a review to evaluate ongoing health initiatives for inmates.

The state government has mandated comprehensive testing for HIV, syphilis, tuberculosis, and other infections across all correctional facilities. This decision aligns with the National AIDS Control Organisation's 95-95-95 targets, aiming for widespread diagnosis, treatment, and viral suppression by 2030.

Highlighting the need for improved healthcare coordination, Kumar called for stronger collaboration between prison authorities and health services, ensuring timely and effective medical care for infected prisoners.

