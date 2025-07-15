Navigating Prostate Cancer Screening: New Guidelines Focus on Balance and Precision

Prostate cancer is the leading cancer diagnosis among men in Australia, affecting around 26,000 annually with a significant number detected through PSA blood tests.

Recent draft guidelines propose new approaches, including early testing at age 40 and targeted screening for high-risk groups, to avoid the pitfalls of overdiagnosis.

To improve accuracy and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures, the guidelines recommend supplementing PSA tests with advanced imaging techniques like mpMRI, aiming for approval after public consultation and expert review.

