Delhi Councillor Demands Action Against Mosquito-Borne Diseases

Municipal Councillor Mukesh Goyal on Tuesday called for urgent measures from Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh and Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Kumar to address the escalating spread of malaria, dengue, and chikungunya in Delhi.

Speaking at a press conference, Goyal, also a leader of the Indraprastha Vikas Party, highlighted that malaria cases in Delhi had hit 101 by July 12, the highest during this period in recent years. In stark contrast, only 26 cases were reported in 2023, 21 in 2022, and 13 in 2021.

Furthermore, Goyal reported 246 cases of dengue and 17 of chikungunya so far this year, with mosquito breeding found in 71,086 households citywide. He accused MCD of failing to prevent the outbreak, noting that legal notices have been served to 58,671 residents, with prosecution actions against 10,426 people and fines of Rs 9.25 lakh collected. Goyal urged more proactive measures, including intensified fogging drives and public awareness campaigns.