Biocon Biologics Secures USFDA Nod for Groundbreaking Diabetes Treatment

Biocon Biologics announced a significant breakthrough on Wednesday, securing approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its diabetes medication, Kirsty.

This approval makes Kirsty the first and only interchangeable biosimilar to NovoLog (Insulin Aspart), designed to enhance glycemic management for adults and children with diabetes mellitus.

Now part of Biocon Biologics' expanding insulin biosimilar portfolio, Kirsty is available globally, having reached markets in Europe and Canada in 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)