Jharkhand Assembly's Budget Session: Key Approvals and Initiatives

The Jharkhand Assembly's Budget Session is scheduled from February 18 to March 19. The cabinet has approved several proposals, including extending the State Law Commission's tenure, restructuring universities, and implementing the Nari Adalat scheme. Changes to dairy plant locations and health insurance amendments were also sanctioned.

Jharkhand Assembly's Budget Session: Key Approvals and Initiatives
The Jharkhand Assembly will convene for its Budget Session between February 18 and March 19, according to a state cabinet decision announced on Friday.

Citing Cabinet Secretary Vandana Dadel, officials confirmed approval for a slew of proposals, most notably the extension of the State Law Commission's tenure until November 2027, and the organizational restructuring at two universities in Jamshedpur and Ranchi.

In addition, significant amendments to the State Employees' Health Insurance Scheme were approved, alongside changes in the location for a dairy plant, moving it to Seraikela-Kharsawan. The launch of the 'Nari Adalat scheme' under Mission Shakti was also greenlit.

