New FDA Health Claim Highlights Yogurt’s Potential to Reduce Type 2 Diabetes Risk

In a significant step for nutritional science and health communication, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved a qualified health claim linking regular yogurt consumption with a reduced risk of type 2 diabetes (T2D). This milestone is the result of nearly two decades of accumulating scientific evidence and collaborative efforts between institutions, including Danone North America, the National Dairy Council, and the International Food Information Council. With T2D affecting over 12% of American adults and costing the U.S. healthcare system an estimated $412.9 billion in 2022 alone, the need for accessible, food-based prevention strategies has become increasingly urgent. The new health claim offers a scientifically grounded, consumer-friendly message that encourages a simple dietary change with potentially powerful public health benefits.

The FDA’s Ruling: What the Science Says

The FDA’s qualified claim, “Eating yogurt regularly, at least 2 cups (3 servings) per week, may reduce risk of type 2 diabetes according to limited scientific evidence”, is the culmination of a detailed evidence review. It began with a 2018 petition by Danone North America, which included 117 references and was later expanded to incorporate an additional 23 studies. The FDA conducted its rigorous analysis, ultimately deeming 28 human studies, including prospective cohort data from over 860,000 individuals in 10 countries, sufficient to support the claim. Though labeled “qualified” due to the observational nature of the evidence, the studies showed a strong and consistent pattern: yogurt consumption is associated with a statistically significant reduction in T2D risk. Products bearing the claim must meet FDA-defined nutrient limits for fat, sodium, and cholesterol, though no specific restrictions were applied to added sugars. Still, the agency encouraged responsible use of the claim, particularly on yogurts that do not contribute excessive sugar to the diet.

Global Studies Show Consistent Risk Reduction

Among the most influential research cited were nine high-quality prospective cohort studies from the U.S., Spain, and Iran. These include the Nurses’ Health Studies I and II, the Health Professionals Follow-Up Study, the Women’s Health Study, the PREDIMED trial in Spain, and the Tehran Lipid and Glucose Study. Results were striking: individuals consuming at least two servings of yogurt weekly reduced their risk of developing T2D by 11% to 40%. A pooled analysis by Drouin-Chartier and colleagues found that increasing yogurt intake by more than half a serving per day was associated with an 11% lower risk of diabetes. Similarly, a study from Iran reported a 45% risk reduction among prediabetic individuals who increased their low-fat yogurt consumption. Notably, replacing cheese with yogurt offered an additional 16% reduction in diabetes risk. These studies controlled for multiple confounding factors such as age, BMI, total energy intake, and broader dietary patterns, lending further credibility to the findings.

Nutritional Composition and Biological Mechanisms

Yogurt’s nutrient profile likely plays a critical role in its metabolic benefits. As shown in a detailed nutrient comparison table within the original paper, yogurt, especially low-fat or Greek varieties, provides high-quality protein, calcium, potassium, vitamin B-2 (riboflavin), and vitamin B-12. Some products are also fortified with vitamin D, another nutrient linked to metabolic health. Beyond its nutritional density, yogurt may influence T2D risk through its probiotic bacteria, fermentation byproducts, and impact on the gut microbiome. These compounds could enhance nutrient bioavailability, reduce systemic inflammation, and improve insulin sensitivity, mechanisms increasingly recognized as key to preventing metabolic diseases. While randomized controlled trials (RCTs) would be needed to confirm causality, most of the available RCTs failed to meet the FDA’s criteria due to poor controls, use of fortified products, or non-representative study populations.

Messaging Matters: Shaping Public Behavior

Despite widespread awareness of the USDA MyPlate and Dietary Guidelines for Americans, yogurt remains underconsumed. Only 12.5% of Americans meet the recommended intake of dairy foods, and the average yogurt consumption is just 0.1 cup-equivalents per day. Consumer insights, however, offer a promising avenue for change. Surveys show yogurt is overwhelmingly associated with positive descriptors such as “healthy,” “tasty,” and “probiotic.” Moreover, 73% of Americans say they would prefer lifestyle changes to medication for managing health conditions, suggesting strong receptivity to food-based interventions. Data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) between 2001 and 2016 show no significant difference in total added sugar intake between yogurt consumers and nonconsumers; in fact, adults who consumed yogurt had slightly lower added sugar intakes overall. Health professionals are thus encouraged to promote plain or low-/no-added sugar yogurts within culturally relevant dietary patterns. With yogurt’s versatility, it can be easily integrated into various meals and recipes to support sustainable, healthier habits.

The FDA’s qualified health claim for yogurt and type 2 diabetes risk reduction represents a major opportunity to align science, policy, and public behavior. While future RCTs could strengthen the causal evidence, the current observational data are robust and consistent across populations. By strategically promoting yogurt’s health benefits, particularly in low-sugar forms, public health officials and healthcare providers can help bridge nutritional gaps and reduce the burden of chronic disease. This development stands as a case study in how multisector collaboration can turn scientific insight into actionable public guidance.