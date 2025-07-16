Left Menu

Delhi's Hygiene Crackdown: Over 1,000 Food Establishments Sealed

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) sealed over 1,000 food establishments and issued more than 3,100 notices between April and June as part of a citywide initiative to enhance food hygiene and safety standards. This move generated significant revenue through fines, particularly impacting densely populated zones.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2025 23:19 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 23:19 IST
Delhi's Hygiene Crackdown: Over 1,000 Food Establishments Sealed
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move to elevate food hygiene standards, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has sealed over 1,000 food establishments in a sweeping citywide initiative. This operation, spanning from April 1 to June 30, was executed under the Health Department's Sub-Food Hygiene Raid initiative, stretching across all 12 MCD zones.

During this period, MCD issued more than 3,100 notices and accumulated Rs 78 lakh in fines through rigorous inspections, data revealed. The crackdown encompassed 5,040 food premises, including diverse eateries such as dhabas, restaurants, and juice corners. Among these, 1,029 venues were found non-compliant with health or licensing standards and subsequently sealed.

The initiative predominantly targeted unauthorised and unsanitary establishments, especially in densely inhabited regions near schools and religious sites. The operation's financial yield included fines from various violations, with the West Zone amassing the highest revenue. Moreover, officials coordinated with the Food Safety Department for further legal proceedings.

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Geospatial Artificial Intelligence reveals infrastructure exposure to hidden flood risks

AI accurately diagnoses Type 2 diabetes using biomarkers

AI integration enhances energy use efficiency in resource-heavy cities

Bioremediation strategy targets high-toxicity wastewater using engineered microbes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025