Delhi's Hygiene Crackdown: Over 1,000 Food Establishments Sealed

In a decisive move to elevate food hygiene standards, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has sealed over 1,000 food establishments in a sweeping citywide initiative. This operation, spanning from April 1 to June 30, was executed under the Health Department's Sub-Food Hygiene Raid initiative, stretching across all 12 MCD zones.

During this period, MCD issued more than 3,100 notices and accumulated Rs 78 lakh in fines through rigorous inspections, data revealed. The crackdown encompassed 5,040 food premises, including diverse eateries such as dhabas, restaurants, and juice corners. Among these, 1,029 venues were found non-compliant with health or licensing standards and subsequently sealed.

The initiative predominantly targeted unauthorised and unsanitary establishments, especially in densely inhabited regions near schools and religious sites. The operation's financial yield included fines from various violations, with the West Zone amassing the highest revenue. Moreover, officials coordinated with the Food Safety Department for further legal proceedings.