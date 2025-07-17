Heightened Tensions: Russian Air Defence Downs Ukrainian Drones

Russian air defence units successfully intercepted three Ukrainian drones targeting Moscow, according to a statement from the capital's mayor Sergei Sobyanin on Thursday via Telegram.

While Sobyanin reported no casualties or damage, he confirmed that specialists are examining drone debris from the sites. The air defence response was active across other regions of Russia as well.

In a related incident, a Ukrainian drone attack in Belgorod resulted in one death and six injuries, as detailed by regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov. Russia's Defence Ministry stated that a total of 48 Ukrainian drones were neutralized within a short span, with significant activity near the Ukrainian border.

