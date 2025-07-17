Left Menu

Heightened Tensions: Russian Air Defence Downs Ukrainian Drones

Russian air defence intercepted three Ukrainian drones targeting Moscow, with additional drone activity reported in various Russian regions, including Belgorod where a fatality occurred. Authorities are investigating drone fragments, and both Moscow and Kyiv continue to blame each other for civilian targeting amidst the ongoing conflict.

Updated: 17-07-2025 05:43 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 05:43 IST
Heightened Tensions: Russian Air Defence Downs Ukrainian Drones
Russian air defence units successfully intercepted three Ukrainian drones targeting Moscow, according to a statement from the capital's mayor Sergei Sobyanin on Thursday via Telegram.

While Sobyanin reported no casualties or damage, he confirmed that specialists are examining drone debris from the sites. The air defence response was active across other regions of Russia as well.

In a related incident, a Ukrainian drone attack in Belgorod resulted in one death and six injuries, as detailed by regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov. Russia's Defence Ministry stated that a total of 48 Ukrainian drones were neutralized within a short span, with significant activity near the Ukrainian border.

