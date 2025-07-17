Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Young Cyclist Samuele Privitera's Fatal Giro Crash

Nineteen-year-old Italian cyclist Samuele Privitera tragically passed away following a crash during the opening stage of the Giro della Valle d’Aosta. Despite being transported to the hospital, he succumbed to his injuries. The race's second stage has been canceled, and authorities are investigating the accident.

Tragedy has struck the cycling world following the untimely death of Italian cyclist Samuele Privitera, aged 19. The young athlete died after a crash during the opening stage of the Giro della Valle d'Aosta, as confirmed by his team, Hagens Berman Jayco, late Wednesday.

Privitera was involved in an accident while descending, which led to the loss of his helmet and subsequent collision with a gate, local media reported. Despite being rushed to the hospital, he could not recover from his injuries, as authorities now begin to investigate the incident's circumstances.

The devastating event led to the cancellation of the race's second stage, initially set to proceed in northern Italy's picturesque Aosta Valley, close to the French border. Axel Merckx, team owner, expressed profound grief, remarking on Privitera's vibrant presence within the team, which he described as 'a small family.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

