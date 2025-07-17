Left Menu

U.S. Auto Safety Agency Sharp Decline: Workforce Cuts and Budget Concerns

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is facing significant workforce reductions due to financial incentive programs for early departures. The agency is losing over 25% of its staff, raising concerns among lawmakers and consumer groups about future safety oversight and potential impacts on critical investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2025 21:04 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 21:04 IST
U.S. Auto Safety Agency Sharp Decline: Workforce Cuts and Budget Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is experiencing a sharp decline in its workforce, with over 25% of employees departing under a financial program initiated by the Trump administration. Data provided to Congress indicates a reduction from 772 to 555 staff members. Other transportation bodies, including the Federal Highway Administration and Federal Transit Administration, are also facing similar cuts.

Concerns have been raised by Representative Rick Larsen, a leading Democrat on the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, over how the United States Department of Transportation (USDOT) will manage to maintain safety and expedite projects with a reduced workforce. In total, USDOT is eliminating more than 4,100 positions, and the Federal Aviation Administration will see a reduction of 2,137 employees.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy reassured that safety-critical roles were not impacted and announced ongoing recruitment for air traffic controllers. Meanwhile, NHTSA continues to probe advanced driver systems and self-driving technologies amid budget cut proposals, with advocacy groups urging lawmakers to retain vital funding.

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025