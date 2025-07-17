U.S. Auto Safety Agency Sharp Decline: Workforce Cuts and Budget Concerns

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is experiencing a sharp decline in its workforce, with over 25% of employees departing under a financial program initiated by the Trump administration. Data provided to Congress indicates a reduction from 772 to 555 staff members. Other transportation bodies, including the Federal Highway Administration and Federal Transit Administration, are also facing similar cuts.

Concerns have been raised by Representative Rick Larsen, a leading Democrat on the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, over how the United States Department of Transportation (USDOT) will manage to maintain safety and expedite projects with a reduced workforce. In total, USDOT is eliminating more than 4,100 positions, and the Federal Aviation Administration will see a reduction of 2,137 employees.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy reassured that safety-critical roles were not impacted and announced ongoing recruitment for air traffic controllers. Meanwhile, NHTSA continues to probe advanced driver systems and self-driving technologies amid budget cut proposals, with advocacy groups urging lawmakers to retain vital funding.