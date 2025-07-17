Left Menu

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

The Bank of England (BoE) has asked UK banks to assess their resilience to potential U.S. dollar shocks due to President Trump's policies, reflecting a wider concern about the dollar's reliability. Banks are running internal stress tests to gauge their dollar funding vulnerabilities, amidst global financial uncertainties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2025 21:17 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 21:17 IST
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Bank of England has urged UK banks with international operations to analyze their vulnerability to potential U.S. dollar funding shocks. This request follows shifts in U.S. policies under President Trump, which have raised concerns over the reliability of the U.S. dollar as the central currency in global finance.

Amidst increasing uncertainty, banks are conducting internal stress tests simulating scenarios where access to U.S. dollar liquidity becomes restricted. European supervisors have expressed similar concerns, prompting regulatory bodies to ensure lenders are robust enough to handle currency volatility.

As global banks heavily rely on the U.S. dollar for daily operations, the prospect of limited access could severely impact financial stability. The recent spotlight on dollar risks underscores a growing unease about the implications of policy shifts from Washington on international commerce and finance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025