Massive Workforce Cuts Hit U.S. Auto Safety Agency Amid Trump's Incentive Programs

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration faces major workforce reductions, losing over 25% of staff due to Trump's incentive programs. Concerns rise over transportation safety and project delivery. Despite significant cuts, the department plans to increase air traffic controllers, while advocacy groups call for budget preservation to maintain operational integrity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2025 00:30 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 00:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is experiencing significant workforce reductions, losing over a quarter of its employees. This move comes under financial incentive programs introduced by the Trump administration, leading the agency to shrink from 772 employees to 555.

Concerns have been raised by Representative Rick Larsen and consumer advocacy groups about the potential impact on transportation safety and project delivery. Larsen questioned how the Department of Transportation can ensure efficiency and safety with a diminished workforce.

Trump's government overhaul has led to the exit of 260,000 civil servants. Despite cuts, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy assures no safety-critical staff are affected, with plans to increase air traffic controllers even as consumer advocates fight to protect the agency's budget from further reductions.

