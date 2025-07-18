Left Menu

Democratic Attorneys General Take Legal Action Against HHS Rule

Democratic attorneys general from 20 states and Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro have filed a lawsuit against a U.S. Department of Health and Human Services rule. They claim it could result in nearly 2 million losing health insurance and increase healthcare costs. They seek to block the rule's implementation.

A coalition of Democratic attorneys general announced Thursday they have initiated a lawsuit to prevent the enactment of a controversial U.S. Department of Health and Human Services rule. The plaintiffs argue that the rule could result in almost 2 million people being stripped of their health insurance coverage.

The lawsuit, brought forward by attorneys general from 20 states, including high-profile states such as New Jersey, California, and Massachusetts, has been joined by Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro. Filed in federal court in Massachusetts, it accuses the HHS of illegally altering the guidelines governing state and federal health insurance marketplaces created under the Affordable Care Act. The states contend that the rule introduces new barriers to insurance enrollment, potentially increasing healthcare costs for state governments.

The Trump administration had predicted the potential loss of coverage for up to 1.8 million individuals under this rule, according to the lawsuit. As such, the plaintiffs are urging the court to prevent the rule's implementation ahead of its scheduled activation next month.

