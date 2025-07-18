Left Menu

President Trump's Health Update: Dispelling Rumors with Medical Clarity

The White House clarified President Trump's health condition amid rumors, citing benign issues with leg swelling and hand bruising. Tests showed Trump suffers from chronic venous insufficiency, a common condition in older adults. His condition isn't causing discomfort, and he remains in excellent health.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2025 03:42 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 03:42 IST
Trump

The White House has addressed speculation about President Trump's health by stating that his recent leg swelling and hand bruising are benign conditions. A White House briefing, led by spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt, confirmed that the 79-year-old president has chronic venous insufficiency, a common condition among seniors.

Following rumors fueled by photos of Trump's condition, his physician, Sean Barbabella, issued a detailed letter. It indicated that Trump's tests showed no serious conditions like deep vein thrombosis or heart disease, reassuring that his overall health remains excellent.

While Trump experiences no discomfort from his conditions, specialists suggest treatment with compression stockings and leg elevation to prevent complications. The White House assures that President Trump continues his duties in good health and normal heart function.

(With inputs from agencies.)

