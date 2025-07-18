Left Menu

Do Women Really Need More Sleep? Unpacking the Science and Societal Factors

While studies suggest women may sleep slightly longer than men, various biological, psychological, and societal factors affect women's overall sleep quality and restfulness. The complexity of these influences highlights the need for more tailored support to ensure women feel adequately rested in their daily lives.

Do Women Really Need More Sleep? Unpacking the Science and Societal Factors
  • Country:
  • Australia

Recent discourse on social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram suggests women need more sleep than men. But what does scientific research reveal? According to studies, women tend to sleep a bit longer than men, but several factors contribute to the overall quality and restfulness of this sleep.

The complexity of sleep is shaped by a mixture of biological, psychological, and societal influences. Women might sleep around 20 minutes more than men, according to well-conducted studies using objective measures such as wearable sleep trackers and polysomnography. However, the real-world experience of restfulness is much more nuanced.

A range of factors including hormonal changes, mental health issues, societal roles, and medications contribute to women's sleep challenges. Although lab results show women having longer and deeper sleep, they often report poorer sleep quality and are generally more prone to insomnia, indicating that more support is needed to help them recharge and recover effectively.

