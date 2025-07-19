New Cath Lab Boosts Cardiac Care Capacity at Tauranga Hospital

Tauranga Hospital has taken a major leap forward in regional cardiac care with the opening of a new, state-of-the-art cardiac catheterisation laboratory (cath lab). Health Minister Simeon Brown announced the operational launch of the new facility, which significantly expands the hospital’s capacity to deliver complex, life-saving heart procedures to patients in the Bay of Plenty and beyond.

This marks the hospital’s second cath lab and replaces the original suite, which had reached the end of its service life after providing over 1,200 procedures annually since its debut in 2017.

Enhancing Local Access to Complex Cardiac Procedures

The addition of the new lab is a crucial development for local and regional cardiac care, particularly as demand continues to grow. Previously, many patients requiring advanced, non-surgical heart procedures had to travel to larger hospitals in Waikato or Auckland. This often resulted in delays and logistical challenges for patients and their families.

“With two state-of-the-art cath labs now in operation at the hospital, this is a major step forward for patients in the Bay of Plenty and surrounding communities,” said Minister Brown. “It future-proofs Tauranga’s ability to deliver more cardiac care, closer to home.”

The upgraded facility is equipped with cutting-edge imaging and diagnostic tools that enable more precise clinical decisions, improve safety protocols, and lower radiation exposure for both patients and medical personnel. These improvements reflect global best practices in cardiovascular medicine.

Expanded Services and Growing Capacity

The cath lab will continue to offer a wide range of interventional cardiology services, including:

Coronary angiography

Coronary stenting and balloon angioplasty

Pacemaker and implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) insertion

Electrophysiology studies and ablation procedures

Endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR)

Initially, the new lab will operate five sessions per week, with plans already in motion to double this to ten sessions, boosting total cath lab sessions at Tauranga Hospital from 15 to 20 per week. This expansion will significantly improve wait times and throughput, reducing patient backlog and providing more timely interventions.

A Stronger Regional Role in Cardiac Health

The expansion isn’t just about Tauranga—it’s about the broader Bay of Plenty and central North Island health system. With enhanced infrastructure and staffing, Tauranga Hospital is poised to take on a larger share of the region’s cardiac care demand, including patients from Taupō, Rotorua, and other neighbouring areas.

“This upgrade means Tauranga Hospital is now better equipped to offer a wider range of procedures locally and play a stronger role within the coordinated regional system,” said Mr Brown. “It will enable Tauranga to take on more patients from areas such as Taupō and Rotorua, reducing referrals to other hospitals and easing pressure on their services as future planning progresses.”

This redistributes healthcare responsibilities more equitably and is expected to improve the overall efficiency and sustainability of cardiac services across the North Island.

Delivering on the Government’s Health Commitments

Minister Brown framed the cath lab upgrade within the Government’s broader healthcare strategy—focusing on regional equity, infrastructure renewal, and timely access to quality care.

“We’re focused on making sure all New Zealanders, including those in Tauranga and across the central North Island, can access timely, quality healthcare when they need it,” he said. “Upgrades like this new cath lab are essential to achieving that goal, improving outcomes for patients and ensuring more people receive the care they need, closer to home.”

The new facility represents not just an investment in infrastructure but a meaningful commitment to patient-centred care, health equity, and clinical excellence for communities across the region.