FDA's Juicy Juul Decision: E-Cigarettes Approved Amidst Setbacks
The FDA has approved Juul Labs' tobacco and menthol e-cigarettes, marking a significant decision amidst regulatory challenges and declining sales. Concurrently, the FDA's advisory panel opposed Otsuka Pharma's PTSD treatment, PepsiCo plans a brand overhaul, and various companies report significant news impacting the health sector overall.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has given the green light to Juul Labs' tobacco and menthol e-cigarette devices and cartridges. This decision comes after a lengthy period of regulatory scrutiny, as Juul navigated legal challenges and declining sales due to its once-popular flavored pods.
In other developments, a panel of FDA advisers voted against the efficacy of Otsuka Pharmaceuticals' PTSD treatment combining brexpiprazole and Zoloft. The decision aligns with FDA staff reviewers, questioning the treatment's effectiveness for adults with PTSD.
Meanwhile, PepsiCo announced plans to remove artificial dyes and flavors from its Lay's and Tostitos brands. This shift aligns with U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s push for healthier food options without synthetic additives.
