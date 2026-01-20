Left Menu

Police Nab Notorious Robbery Suspect in Delhi

The Delhi Police arrested 25-year-old Deepak, linked to multiple robbery and snatching cases, including a knife-point robbery near Sarai Rohilla. Frequent relocation helped him evade arrest. He was part of a gang involved in street crimes citywide. Deepak was apprehended following a strategic police operation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2026 20:33 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 20:33 IST
The Delhi Police have successfully apprehended a 25-year-old man suspected of involvement in a series of robberies and snatching incidents, marking a significant breakthrough in cracking down on violent street crime. The arrest was confirmed by officials on Tuesday.

The accused, known as Deepak, had been on the run with outstanding cases from 2019 and 2021, notoriously evading capture by frequently changing his hiding spots. The arrest comes after a decisive operation based on precise intelligence.

Officials revealed that Deepak's criminal activities included a violent knife-point robbery near Sarai Rohilla railway station and a mobile snatching incident in Karol Bagh. He was part of a well-organized criminal gang operating in various parts of Delhi. Acting on a tip-off, police laid a strategic trap on Pyare Lal Road, leading to Deepak's arrest. During interrogation, Deepak disclosed his association with a gang involved in robbery, snatching, and murder cases across Delhi.

