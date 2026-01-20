Ukraine Leverages Combat Data to Propel AI Development

The Ukrainian government is initiating a groundbreaking system that enables its allies to develop artificial intelligence models using Kyiv's extensive combat data. This initiative was announced by newly appointed Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, who views the wartime data trove as a strategic asset in international negotiations.

Since Russia's invasion in 2022, Ukraine has amassed comprehensive battlefield data, offering significant value for AI model training due to its massive real-world dataset. Fedorov emphasized the data's extraordinary value and noted its demand among international partners. Ukraine has been utilizing AI technology from U.S. analytics firm Palantir for various applications.

In his new role, Fedorov plans to integrate international collaborators more actively, drawing on expertise from the Center for Strategic and International Studies, RAND, and Britain's Royal United Services Institute. Additionally, Ukraine is set to test a domestic drone as a substitute for DJI's Mavic, aiming to reduce dependency on China.

