Spain's Stand: A Progressive Path to Migration Policy

Spain rejects EU proposals for external asylum camps, instead advocating for tackling irregular migration at the source. Spain's cooperative approach with transit countries has reduced arrivals. While EU nations lean towards restrictive policies, Spain views migration as economically beneficial, fostering legal pathways to decrease irregular entry significantly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2026 20:33 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 20:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Spain is firmly opposing a proposal by several European Union countries to manage migration by establishing asylum-seeker camps outside the bloc. Instead, Spain's Interior Minister, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, suggests that the focus should be on addressing irregular migration at its origin.

Grande-Marlaska criticized external processing centers, such as Italy's proposed facilities in Albania, highlighting significant legal issues and potential diplomatic tensions. Spain's proactive collaboration with transit countries is proving effective in managing migration, he noted.

Unlike other EU nations, Spain's leftist government treats migration as an asset, promoting legal migration avenues while successfully reducing illegal crossings. Recent data indicates a 62% drop in migrant arrivals to the Canary Islands, thanks to increased cooperation in West Africa, despite criticism from human rights organizations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

