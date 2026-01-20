Spain's Stand: A Progressive Path to Migration Policy

Spain is firmly opposing a proposal by several European Union countries to manage migration by establishing asylum-seeker camps outside the bloc. Instead, Spain's Interior Minister, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, suggests that the focus should be on addressing irregular migration at its origin.

Grande-Marlaska criticized external processing centers, such as Italy's proposed facilities in Albania, highlighting significant legal issues and potential diplomatic tensions. Spain's proactive collaboration with transit countries is proving effective in managing migration, he noted.

Unlike other EU nations, Spain's leftist government treats migration as an asset, promoting legal migration avenues while successfully reducing illegal crossings. Recent data indicates a 62% drop in migrant arrivals to the Canary Islands, thanks to increased cooperation in West Africa, despite criticism from human rights organizations.

